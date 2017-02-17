Wayne State Softball loses twice

East Central (Okla.) used five unearned runs in the second inning to defeat Wayne State College 5-1 Friday morning in the 2017 softball opener for the Wildcats at the 8-State Classic played in Bentonville, Arkansas. ECU is now 6-1 on the year while the Wildcats drop to 0-1.

Both teams had five hits in the contest, but East Central took advantage of two Wildcat errors to go with three hits in the second inning to score all five runs in the contest.

Wayne State got on the board in the fifth inning when Katelyn Wobken and Blair Shanks each walked with Wobken scoring on a double play grounder by sophomore Emily Chandler.

Chandler led WSC at the plate going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Jordyn Breitbarth, Rachel Shumaker and Alyssa Schropp each added singles for the Wildcats.

Junior starter Nataliah Hopkins suffered the pitching loss, allowing five runs (all unearned) on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Freshman Allison Niemeier worked one inning of relief and retired all three batters with one strikeout.

The Wildcats also fell 8-0 in 5 innings to Emporia State.

The Wildcats will take on Quachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday as the 8 State Classic continues.

Game times are set for 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.