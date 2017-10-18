Wayne State Softball Hosting High School Prospect Camp November 4-5

Wayne State College will host a High School Prospect Camp on Saturday and Sunday, November 4th and 5th in the WSC Recreation Center. A Pitching/Catching/Defense Camp will take place on Saturday, November 4th with a Hitting/Base Running Camp set for Sunday, November 5th.

The camp will measure the skills needed for pitching, catching, defense, base running and hitting that are needed to participate in college softball. It is designed to measure and give instruction for anyone interested in being recruited to play softball in college. Each camp is open for players ages 13-18.

Registration for the Pitching/Catching/Defense Camp on Saturday, November 4th will take place from 8:30-9 a.m. with the camp running from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost is $75 and includes a camp t-shirt. The Hitting/Base Running Camp on Sunday, November 5th starts with check-in from 8:30-9 a.m. and the camp running from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a cost of $75 that also includes a camp t-shirt. Athletes can attend both camps for a combined cost of $125 each.

All athletes should come dressed for participation. It is recommended that athletes bring tennis shoes, glove, bat, batting gloves and water bottle.

For more information on the clinic, contact WSC head softball coach Shelli Manson at 402-375-7522 or email shmanso1@wsc.edu. Fans can also register online by logging onto www.wscsoftballcamps.com.