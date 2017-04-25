Wayne State softball adds two transfers to 2017-18 recruiting class

Wayne State College head softball coach Shelli Manson announced Tuesday that Alyx Hagen and Patricia Sherman from Iowa Western Community College will transfer to Wayne State College and play softball for the Wildcats in the 2017-18 school year. Both players will have two years of eligibility with the Wildcats and join Brittaney Benavidez of Queen Creek, Arizona, Annie Grammer of Lawrence, Kansas, Ashley Hernandez of Omaha, Maddie Moser of Central City and Raquell Penke from Blair as members of the 2017-18 recruiting class.

Alyx Hagen is a 5-6 pitcher/first baseman from Kansas City, Missouri (Park Hill South HS). This season, she has helped the Reivers to a 34-12 record (as of April 25) and leads the team in home runs (9) and RBI (54) while posting a .388 batting average. In the circle, Hagen’s pitching record is 12-5 with a 3.16 ERA. Last season, Hagen was Second Team All-Region designated player after batting .340 with 2 homers and 28 RBI.

In high school, Hagen was First Team All-District infield as a senior, First Team All-District Utility and Second Team All-Suburban Conference Red Division Infield during her junior season and Second Team All-Conference Pitcher as a sophomore while being a four-year starter.

Patricia Sherman is a 5-5 outfielder from Little Canada, Minnesota (Roseville HS). Sherman posted a .323 average last season with the Reivers recording 4 homers, 12 doubles and 34 RBI helping the Reivers to a 40-24 record. This season, she has a .252 average (as of April 25) with 4 homers and 23 RBI.

In high school, Sherman was All-Suburban East Conference and All-Section while being named Most Valuable Player during senior season.

Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats are 11-35 and 5-17 in the NSIC entering Wednesday’s home doubleheader vs. Southwest Minnesota State starting at 2 p.m. at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne.