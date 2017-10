The 20th-ranked Wayne State College volleyball team faces a big weekend of home NSIC matches hosting Upper Iowa Friday night at 6 p.m. and #17 Winona State Saturday at 4 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats, along with UIU, Winona State, Augustana and Sioux Falls, are in a five-way tie for fifth place in the NSIC standings with marks of 8-5 in league play.

WSC is 15-8 overall and has won eight of its last 10 matches.

Last season, WSC won 3-0 at Upper Iowa while falling 3-1 at Winona State.