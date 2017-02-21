Wayne State hosts Bemidji State in NSIC Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament opening round

Wayne State College hosts Bemidji State Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the 2017 NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats finished the regular season 21-6 overall and second place in the NSIC South with a 16-6 league mark. Bemidji State is 7-19 overall and finished seventh in the NSIC North with a 4-18 league record. It marks the third time in the last four years the two teams have met in Wayne in the NSIC Tournament opening round.

Earlier this season, WSC defeated BSU 70-65 in Wayne on February 3rd.