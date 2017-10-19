Wayne State football travels to Winona State

Wayne State visits #11 Winona State in NSIC South Division football with kickoff set for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona, Minnesota.

The Wildcats are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the NSIC South while the host Warriors sport records of 7-0 and 3-0 in divisional play.

WSC is coming off a 31-7 home loss to then #18 Sioux Falls last Thursday while Winona State posted a 28-10 win last Saturday night at Concordia-St. Paul.

The Warriors hold a 17-4 lead in the all-time series against WSC and has won six of the last seven meetings that included a 41-20 win in Wayne one year ago.

Wayne State’s last win in the series came in 2014 when the ‘Cats registered a 27-7 win over the Warriors.