Wayne State falls at Augustana

Augustana’s offense erupted 37 runs to sweep Wayne State College Friday evening in Northern Sun Conference baseball played at Karras Park/Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The games were moved from Wayne to Sioux Falls due to bad weather. The Vikings are now 33-16 and 27-7 in league play while WSC is 23-21 overall and 18-14 in NSIC games.

Augustana pounded out 22 hits while scoring 19 runs to win the opener easily 19-3. The Vikings scored six in the first inning and two more in the third to chase starter Bobby St. Pierre.

WSC scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the third on five hits. Cody Jenkins had an RBI single to score Jackson Petersen (single). David Janes followed with an RBI single to score Tanner Simons (double) with Kyle Thompson singling to left field scoring Jenkins for the final run.

The Vikings then scored three in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth to finish with the lopsided 19-3 win.

WSC finished with 10 hits in the contest. Petersen was 2 for 2 and one run scored. Janes and Thompson each finished 2 for 3 with an RBI with Janes notching a double. Simons doubled with Peyton Barnes and Bryce Bisenius adding singles.

Bobby St. Pierre (4-5) was tagged with the pitching loss, charged with eight runs on 10 hits in two innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Tegan Nissen, Dalton Smith, Gabe Hoogers and Lawson Zenner all worked in relief for the Wildcats.

The second game saw Augustana overcome a five-run first inning by the Wildcats as the Vikings pulled away late for a 12-6 win to complete the sweep.

After Augustana opened with a 2-0 lead in the first, WSC responded with five runs on five hits off Vikings lefthander Dalton Lehnen to take a 5-2 lead.

David Janes drove in the first run with a double scoring Aaron Krier (single). Tanner Sminons followed with a two-run single that scored Janes and Cody Jenkins (walk). Bodie Cooper followed with an RBI double while Tandon Dorn brought home Cooper with a single for the fifth run.

WSC made it 6-2 in the second when Krier was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.

But Augustana held the Wildcats to just one hit over the next five innings and the Vikings scored three runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take a 12-6 lead and went on to the 18-6 win.

The Wildcats eight-hit attack was led by Bodie Cooper going 3 for 4 with a double and RBI. Tanner Simons was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI while David Janes had an RBI double,

Reliever Keenan Breen (7-1) suffered the pitching loss, charged with three runs on four hits in one inning of relief. Breen was one of six Wildcat pitchers in the game.

Wayne State is scheduled to host Augustana at 1:30 p.m. in Wayne on Saturday for Senior Day at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.