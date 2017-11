Wayne State travels to Mankato, Minnesota Saturday for a 12 p.m. NSIC South Division contest vs. #1 Minnesota State at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Wildcats are 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks are 9-0 and 5-0 in divisional play.

MSU has won all nine meetings against WSC, including a 41-30 win in Wayne last season.