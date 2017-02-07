Walker Signs with BC

Briar Cliff men’s basketball head coach Nic Nelson has announced the signing of Peyton Walker to his 2016-17 Charger recruiting class. Walker, a native of Eddyville, Iowa, is currently completing his senior year at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High Schoool.

Walker is a four-sport letter winner (cross country, track, baseball and basketball) for the Rockets. The 5-10 guard is averaging 13.5 ppg and 3 assists per game this season. He was named all-conference during his sophomore and junior seasons.

“Peyton will be a good fit in our program,” remarked coach Nelson. “He loves the game of basketball and is a tremendous student. We are happy to have him.”

Peyton is the son of Patrick and Tammy Walker and is planning on majoring in physical therapy at Briar Cliff.