Wagoner Signs with Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff women’s volleyball head coach Trevor Schirman has announced the signing of Harlee Wagoner to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Wagoner is a native of Holstein, Iowa where she is currently in her senior year at Ridge View High School.

Wagoner is a nine-time letterwinner for the Raptors with three apiece in volleyball, basketball and softball. As a senior, Wagoner was named first team all-conference, Storm Lake All-Area first team, Northwest Iowa All-District team and she was also named the best offensive player. Wagoner was named honorable mention all-conference as a junior and was also named to the Storm Lake All-Area team and won the team hustle award. She was also named honorable mention all-conference as a junior in basketball and softball and was named to the Storm Lake All-Area team in basketball as well.

“Harlee will be a great addition to the program this fall. She is a well-rounded athlete that has the ability to contribute as an outside hitter/middle hitter or right side hitter,” remarked coach Schirman. “While balancing 3 varsity sports and her time, Harlee was honored her senior year with being inducted into National Honor Society. Harlee is exactly the type of student athlete I want in our program here at Briar Cliff University.”

Outside of athletics, Wagoner is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Senate, Youth Group and dance. She has been named to the honor roll all four years at Ridge View.

Harlee is the daughter of Cary and Judy Wagoner and is looking to major in elementary education at BCU.