Wagner Names Coordinators to Coaching Staff

Briar Cliff football head coach Dennis Wagner has named his offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2017 season with Robert Dutton being named offensive coordinator and Kai Ellis will serve as defensive coordinator for the Chargers.

“I’m very excited to have Robert and Kai as our coordinators here at Briar Cliff,” remarked coach Wagner. “Both gentleman are very knowledgeable and have had success throughout their careers. I know they will help instill discipline and structure to our program while giving our BC fans, alumni and staff an offense and defense to be proud of.”

Dutton joins Briar Cliff after serving last season as the quarterbacks coach at Saint Joseph’s College. He helped the Pumas notch five all-conference selections on the offensive side of the ball and their quarterback tied the school record with 34 completions in a game. Dutton was at SJC for two years where he was the wide receivers coach and equipment manager in his first season with the Pumas. He helped Saint Joseph’s average 22.6 points per game in 2016 while racking up 357.6 yards per game with 141.6 yards per game on the ground and 216.0 through the air. The Pumas scored 30 touchdowns on the season with 16 passing and 14 rushing and also had 211 first downs. Dutton’s primary recruiting territory with SCJ was Chicago, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute and Northwest Indiana.

Prior to his time with Saint Joseph’s, Dutton was the offensive coordinator at Columbus east High School in Ohio and before that he served as an assistant football coach and coordinator at Reynoldsburg High School from 2010-2012. He had nine players make a division I roster during his three seasons at Reynoldsburg.

Dutton played collegiately at Saint Joseph’s with the Pumas going 22-21 from 2006-09 when Dutton was a wide receiver. He played in 22 games during his final three seasons at SJC, reeling in 34 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns. Dutton was named All-Great Lakes Football Conference honorable mention as a senior.

Dutton is a native of Hammond, Indiana where he played for Morton High School and was named the Hammond Athlete of the Year in 2006. He graduated from Saint Joseph’s in 2010 with a bachelors degree in business administration and received his masters degree in athletic administration from Ohio University in 2014.

Prior to joining the Chargers coaching staff, Ellis served two seasons as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at West Hills Community College, Coalinga. There they won back-to-back NCFC Division Championships during the 2016 and 2015 Seasons. Two of his players were nominated for First Team All-State Athletes in 2016. In 2015, Coach Ellis led the Defense to No. 1 overall in the California Community College Division.

Ellis served one season as the defensive line coach at Culver-Stockton College in 2014. He played a major role in improving scoring defense by 13.2 points less per game. The Wildcat defense ranked 14th in the nation in 2014, allowing only 119 rushing yards per game.

In 2013, Ellis assisted with the defensive line at his alma mater, the University of Washington, working on the enhancement and development of run game and pass rush techniques. His efforts contributed to a defensive unit that finished fourth in the NCAA in total sacks with 41. The Huskies finished 9-4 overall that season with a victory over Brigham Young University in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. In addition to his coaching, Ellis led recruiting efforts for high school prospects and was the liaison between players and academic counselors.

Ellis began his collegiate playing career at City College of San Francisco where he was named junior college Defensive Player of the Year by the California Community Colleges Football Coaches Association. He was also named MVP of the 2000 JC Grid-Wire National Championship game with their win over Bakersfield College. The team voted Ellis MVP after going 12-0 and winning its unprecedented second consecutive national championship in his two seasons. In total, the two-time JC Grid-Wire All-American was named California JuCo Defensive Player of the Year, Golden Gate Conference Player of the Year and Northern California Player of the Year in 2000. He ultimately ended up landing at Washington where he was nicknamed “The Creature” and earned 2001 All-Pac-10 honorable mention honors before being named to the 2002 preseason All-Pac-10 team by The Sporting News.

Following his career with the Huskies, Ellis signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. He later moved to the Canadian Football League where he had a 10-year career. Ellis played for the Calgary Stampeders (2003), Ottawa Renegades (2004-2005), Montreal Alouettes (2006-2008), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2008), and the Edmonton Eskimos (2009-2010).

Ellis earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington in 2002 with a degree in American Ethnic studies.