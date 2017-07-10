Wadley Named to Maxwell Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley has been named to the 2017 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to College Football’s Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), a Newark, New Jersey, native led Iowa’s offense in 2016 with 1,396 yards total offense, including 13 touchdowns to lead Iowa in scoring with 78 points (10 rushing, 3 receiving). He was named third-team All-Big Ten by Big Ten coaches, Athlon Sports, and Phil Steele. Heading into his senior year, Wadley’s average per carry (6.2) ranks first among Iowa running backs with over 1,000 career rushing yards.

The Maxwell Award has been awarded to College Football’s Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert Maxwell for his contributions to the game as a player, sportswriter, and official.

The award, in conjunction with the NCFAA, will announce semifinalists on Oct. 30, while finalists for each award will be revealed Nov. 20. Winners will be announced Dec. 7 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.