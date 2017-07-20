Wadley Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley has been named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List, PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Thursday.

The Doak Walker Award is presented to the nation’s top running back. Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008 when he rushed for 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), a Newark, New Jersey, native led Iowa’s offense in 2016 with 1,396 yards total offense, including 13 touchdowns to lead Iowa in scoring with 78 points (10 rushing, 3 receiving). He was named third-team All-Big Ten by Big Ten coaches, Athlon Sports, and Phil Steele. Heading into his senior year, Wadley’s average per carry (6.2) ranks first among Iowa running backs with over 1,000 career rushing yards. Wadley was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on July 10.

The Doak Walker Award has been given to college football’s top running back since 1990, named after the late Doak Walker; the award requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of their eligibility classification.

Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 15 by the The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors, with the list being cut down to three finalists on Nov 20. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 7 on ESPN and will be presented the award during the 2017 Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet on Feb. 16, 2018.