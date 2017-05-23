(Video) Huskers Honored For Big Year

Bloomington – After leading his team to its first conference title as a member of the Big ten Nebraska Head Coach Darren Erstad was named Big Ten Coach of the year today. He says it hasn’t been easy guiding NU back to the top of the pack in baseball.

Six of his players also picked up awards including. Jake Meyers (utility) and Scott Schreiber (designated hitter) were first-team picks, while Angelo Altavilla (shortstop) and Jake Hohensee (starting pitcher) were third-team choices. Third baseman Luke Roskam was an unanimous pick for the All-Freshman team and Ben Miller was Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award recipient. NU is the top seed in the Big ten tournament and will begin play tomorrow at 4pm central time against Purdue.