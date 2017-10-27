Vasa Signs with Briar Cliff Basketball

Briar Cliff men’s basketball head coach Mark Svagera announced the signing of Quinten Vasa to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Vasa, a native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, is currently completing his senior season at Lourdes Central Catholic High School.

Vasa is a four-time letterwinner for the Knights, lettering in basketball all four years. Vasa is a back-to-back Nebraska Class D1 State Champion, winning the championship during both his sophomore and junior seasons. Last season, he was named first team all-state, first team all-state tournament, first team all-conference and was also the team captain. Vasa is a 6-8 post who averaged 13 points per game, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks as a junior. During his sophomore season, he earned the accolades of honorable mention all-state and honorable mention all-conference.

Outside of basketball, Vasa is a four-year member of the honor roll and is a T4:12 Campus Ministry President. He is also involved in the one act play, speech and band.

“We are very excited to have Quinten join our program,” commented Coach Svagera. “He is an outstanding player and a great young man. Quinten brings a lot of length and a versatile skill set that will give him the opportunity to play all over the floor for us. Having won back to back state championships, he is also a proven winner! Quinten will be a great addition to Briar Cliff and the basketball program!”