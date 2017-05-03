USD to face Duke next season

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Craig Smith announced Wednesday that his Coyotes will take on Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 2 in Durham, N.C. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

“We are pumped to announce that we will be playing one of the premier programs in the history of NCAA college basketball in Duke University,” said Smith. “We are incredibly thankful to coach Krzyzewski and Duke for the opportunity to compete in one of the finest venues in all of sports. We know the Cameron Crazies will create an amazing atmosphere.

“The college experience is about developing relationships and gaining experiences that last a lifetime. Certainly, this will be an experience of a lifetime.”

Duke has won five NCAA championships and competed in 16 Final Fours. This past season, the Blue Devils won their 20th ACC Tournament championship by becoming the first team ever to win four games in four days. Duke finished 28-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The program has won an NCAA-best 132 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents dating back to 2000.

South Dakota is coming off its first Summit League regular season championship. The Coyotes won 22 games, most since 2010, and competed in the NIT for the first time. All but two letter winners are expected to return including first-team all-Summit League honoree Matt Mooney , the Summit’s Transfer of the Year. He, along with Carlton Hurst and Trey Burch-Manning , started all 34 games for the Coyotes last season.

The Coyotes will be competing against a team in the ACC for the first time. Current ACC members that USD faced prior to them joining the conference include Florida State (1970-71 season) and Notre Dame (2008-09).