UNLV Tops Omaha in Vegas Finale

LAS VEGAS — The Omaha baseball team played the final game of its opening Las Vegas trip Monday afternoon, falling 15-1 to UNLV at Earl E. Wilson Stadium. The Mavericks are now 1-3 (0-0 Summit League) on the year, while the Rebels improve to 2-2 (0-0 Mountain West).

Garrett Poole (1-0) picked up the win for UNLV, throwing 5.0 shutout innings in his start and holding the Mavericks to one hit with two walks and five strikeouts. Junior right-hander James Smith (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Senior Sam Palensky was the only Maverick to register more than one hit, as he finished 2-for-4 for the day. Junior Parker Smejkal was also 1-for-1 with a double and scored Omaha’s only run.

UNLV got three hits apiece from Justin Jones (3-for-5, two runs, four RBI) and Bryson Stott (3-for-4, one RBI). Nick Ames finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored and three more driven in.

The Rebels got out to an early lead with a three-run second inning. Ernie De La Trinidad led off and was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced on a throwing error, then scored on an RBI groundout by Jones. Two batters later, Keyon Allen doubled to right center, and Kyle Isbel and Stott drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Payton Squier then sent a two-run single up the middle to score Allen and Isbel for a 3-0 edge.

UNLV broke it wide open in the fifth, putting up eight runs on six hits. Ames started it with a single to right and advanced to third on a Cooper Esmay double to left center, then scored on a wild pitch. After De La Trinidad was plunked to put runners on the corners, Jones doubled down the right field line to drive in Esmay. Nick Rodriguez came up with an immediate two-run single up the middle to plate two more runs, which prompted a Maverick pitching change. Allen then doubled to center and Isbel walked to load the bases, and Rodriguez crossed when Stott grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. After a Squier walk put two aboard again, Ames delivered the final blow with a three-run homer to left that made it 11-0.

Omaha finally got on the board in the eighth with one run on two hits. Smejkal dropped a leadoff double down the right field line and later scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Wittren, cutting the Rebels’ lead to 11-1.

UNLV responded immediately in the bottom of the frame for four runs on three hits. The Rebels used a two-run homer by Jones, an RBI single by Stott that scored Cody Howard and a bases-loaded walk by Corey Pool that plated Grant Robbins, which brought the final tally to 15-1.

Omaha returns to action on Tuesday, Feb. 21, visiting Kansas. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan.