Ungs Joins Iowa Baseball Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa native Nic Ungs has been named the University of Iowa baseball program’s director of baseball operations, head coach Rick Heller announced Monday.

“It is great to have Nic join our staff,” said Heller. “His skill set is perfect for what we want and need from our operations position. Having coached Nic, I know his attitude, work ethic, and attention to detail are at an elite level. Nic is a great fit for our program and the University of Iowa.”

Ungs joins the Hawkeyes after working in information technology and spending nine years as the pitching coordinator with the Georgia Bombers Baseball Club in Atlanta. He coached 45 players that went on to play Division I baseball and nine players have been drafted in the last two Major League Baseball First-Year Player Drafts.

“I am excited to be coming home to join the University of Iowa baseball program,” said Ungs. “This is a great opportunity and I want to help continue the success of Hawkeye baseball.”

The Dyersville, Iowa, native played professionally for 11 years after being selected in the 12th round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the Florida Marlins. He played in the Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers organizations — four years at the Triple-A level and five years in Double-A. He had an 82-68 career record with a 3.79 ERA and he tossed a no-hitter in 2005.

During his first season with the Utica Blue Sox in the New York-Penn League, Ungs had 40 strikeouts without issuing a walk in 12 appearances (11 starts). Ungs had a reputation of impeccable control throughout his career, which led to him earning the title of best control in the Florida State League by Baseball America in 2003.

Ungs also played internationally in Venezuela, Taiwan, Australia, and Cuba and was a member of the United States Olympic Team in 2005 and 2006.

During his career at Northern Iowa, Ungs was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2001 after going 11-2 with a 2.48 ERA and finishing with 114 strikeouts to 14 walks in 109 innings. The Panthers won a school-record 35 games, claimed the MVC Conference Tournament title, and advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the first time in program history.

Ungs also was a second-team All-American, a first-team All-Valley selection, and was later named to the MVC All-Decade team. He played under Heller in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and he was a college teammate of Iowa assistant coach Marty Sutherland.

In 2015, Ungs was inducted into the Northern Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame. He graduated from Northern Iowa in 2001 with a degree in general studies.