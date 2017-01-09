Tyus Named Summit League Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Senior guard Marcus Tyus was tabbed Summit League Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week for his performances Jan. 3-8, the league office announced Monday. It marks the first weekly award of his career.

Tyus averaged 29.5 points and 2.5 steals over two games last week, shooting 69.2 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from long range and 91.7 percent at the free throw line. The Ramsey, Minn., native scored 25 points and had a career-high four steals Wednesday against Fort Wayne, which helped him eclipse the 1,000 career points milestone to become the 37th 1,000-point scorer in school history. On Saturday at South Dakota State, Tyus added a game-high 34 points and shot 8-of-13 beyond the arc to tie Omaha’s single-game record for threes.

Tyus shares this week’s honor with Garret Covington of Western Illinois.