Tyus, Hollins Power Omaha Past Denver

OMAHA, Neb. – Senior guards Marcus Tyus and Tra-Deon Hollins scored a combined 54 points Wednesday night as the Omaha men’s basketball team extended its win streak to four games with a 97-88 win over Denver at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks are now 11-9 (4-3 Summit League) on the year, while the Pioneers drop to 11-8 (3-3).

Tyus was Omaha’s leading scorer for the second straight game, finishing with a game-high 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers and an 8-of-9 showing at the free throw line. He added five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and the performance marked the Ramsey, Minn., native’s fourth 30-point scoring output of the season.

Hollins finished with a season-high 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting while going 9-of-11 at the stripe and adding five points, four assists and two steals. His second steal of the night, which came late in the second half, cemented his place as Omaha’s all-time career steals leader, as he now has 192 to eclipse the previous record of 191 set by former Maverick Calvin Kapels (2002-06).

Sophomore forward Mitch Hahn also shot 5-of-8 from the field with a trio of 3-pointers en route to 14 points, and sophomore guard Zach Jackson tallied 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting with a pair of threes.

Junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman added seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal for the night.

Joe Rosga led four double-figure scorers for Denver, finishing with 18 points. Bradley George had another 17 points with four 3-pointers, while Daniel Amigo added 16 points and C.J. Bobbitt had 15. Amigo also pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.

Omaha shot 56.4 percent (31-of-55) from the floor, 60.0 percent (12-of-20) from long range and 79.3 percent (23-of-29) at the line. Denver finished at a Baxter Arena-record 63.6 percent (35-of-55) from the field, 50.0 percent (7-of-14) from deep and 64.7 percent (11-of-17) at the stripe. The Mavericks outboarded DU 27-25 and forced 13 Pioneer turnovers with the help of 10 steals.

The Mavericks hit 6-of-10 behind the arc in the first half, and Tyus led the offensive charge with 15 points. Early in the half, Hahn drilled back-to-back treys as Omaha put together a 15-2 scoring spurt, which made it 20-9 by 13:23. Jackson later hit a pair of 3-pointers and Thurman added a layup in last 90 seconds before the break as part of an 8-0 Omaha run and a 48-34 halftime advantage.

In the second stanza, Omaha took its largest lead at 17:01, as back-to-back threes from Hollins and Tyus made it 56-40. Despite 71.4 percent (20-of-28) second-half shooting from DU, Omaha led by double digits for most of the half and was up 87-77 by the final media timeout at 3:52. Denver, however, responded with a trey from George and a layup by Bobbitt over the next 36 seconds, which trimmed the Mavericks’ lead to 87-82 with 3:16 to go. But under a minute later, a Hollins steal led to a 3-point play by Tyus, and Omaha hit seven of its last eight foul shots to finish it off, 97-88.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 21, traveling to Oral Roberts. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla.