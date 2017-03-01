Truman State blanks Wildcats

Truman posted a non-conference doubleheader softball sweep over Wayne State College Wednesday afternoon in Kirksville, Missouri as the host Bulldogs blanked the Wildcats 9-0 and 8-0 in a pair of five inning games played at Truman Softball Park. Truman is now 8-8 on the season while WSC falls to 1-9.

The opener saw Truman’s Nicolette Simpson fire a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts to lead the Bulldogs in a 9-0 win in five innings. WSC was limited to a first inning single by Katelyn Wobken and a fifth inning single from Rachel Shumaker .

Truman had nine hits in the win to just two for the Wildcats. Junior Nataliah Hopkins (1-4) was tagged with the pitching loss, charged with eight runs on seven hits over 2 1/3 innings with one strikeout and five walks. Freshman Allison Niemeier worked the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

The second game saw Truman’s Lauren Dale pitch a complete game three-hit shutout with four strikeouts as the Bulldogs completed the sweep with an 8-0 victory.

Truman scored one run in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Alyssa Schropp , Shumaker and Emily Chandler each singled for the Wildcats in the loss.

Truman had 14 hits in the contest to three by WSC. Sophomore Riley Vanderveen (0-4) suffered the pitching loss, yielding two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Hopkins pitched the final three innings and gave up six runs on 11 hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Wayne State will travel to Clermont, Florida next week for its annual spring break trip to the National Training Center Spring Games. The Wildcats face Notre Dame College Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and West Virginia Wesleyan Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.