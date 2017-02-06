(AUDIO) Tiger Boys and Girls take home EHC Tournament Titles

Columbus-Both the North Bend Central Boys and Girls Basketball teams took home EHC Tournament Titles Saturday night as the Girls beat Howells-Dodge 54-48 while the boys topped Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53-47.

In the Girls Game, the Tigers doubled up the Jaguars 12-6 in the first quarter before winning the second quarter 15-10 to lead 27-16 at halftime.

Howells-Dodge put up 13 points in the third quarter compared to 11 for North Bend Central to make it a 38-29 game at the end of three.

The Jaguars outscored the Tigers 19-16 in the fourth quarter.

Kristin Lux paced North Bend Central (15-4) with 20 points while Brooke Fredrickson added 9. Alex Humlicek and Kaitlynn Bjorklund chipped in 8 apiece.

Howells-Dodge (18-3) was led by Sam Brester, who had a team-high 17 points. Macey Kulhanek totaled 11 while Chelsea Bayer posted 9.

The two teams meet again in North Bend Thursday night.

In the Boys Game, both teams scored 8 points in the first quarter. The Tigers used a 21-point second quarter to take a 29-19 lead into the locker room after holding the Raiders to 11.

LV/SS won the third quarter 14-11 to make it a 40-33 game at the end of three.

The Raiders put up 14 points in the fourth quarter compared to 13 for North Bend Central.

Tanner Wietfeld had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers (14-3) while Matt Ortmeier notched 13. Jake Wietfeld and Austin Endorf chipped in 7 apiece.

Ben Moxness led LV/SS (14-5) with 17 points while Jacob Polk totaled 16.

The Raiders, who had their 10-game winning streak snapped, will take on Clarkson/Leigh on the road Tuesday night while the Tigers will host Howells-Dodge Thursday night.

