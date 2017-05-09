Three Wildcats named to NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team

Three Wayne State College baseball players were named to the 2017 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team released Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Senior Cody Jenkins and junior David Janes were both named Second Team while senior Aaron Krier was an NSIC Gold Glove honoree.

Janes, a 5-8 185 pound junior outfielder from Dubuque, Iowa (Ellsworth CC), hit a team-high .377 in 38 NSIC games and.363 overall in 46 games this season. He led the Wildcats in conference play with 43 hits and had one homer with 22 RBI. Overall, Janes ranked third on the team in hits with 53 and had six doubles, one homer and 24 RBI. He had a team-high 18 game hit streak (March 19-April 11) and produced 11 multi-hit games during the year.

Jenkins, a 5-11 200 pound senior first baseman/designated hitter from Englewood, Colorado (College of Southern Idaho), hit .333 in NSIC games with five homers and 28 RBI while batting .341 overall with six homers and 38 RBI. Jenkins tied for the team lead in NSIC games with 28 RBI and was second in hits (42) and third in walks (17). Overall, he led the Wildcats this season in hits (60), multi-hit games (16) and multi-RBI games (9) while ranking second in home runs (6) and RBI (38) and third in walks (20).

Krier, a 5-11 190 pound senior outfielder from Aurelia, Iowa (Storm Lake HS), was one of just two players (Tanner Simons) to start all 38 NSIC games and earned Gold Glove honors by making just one error with 98 putouts and six assists for a .990 fielding percentage in league play. Overall, Krier posted a .993 fielding percentage with just one error and 131 putouts with six assists. He batted .289 for the season with a team-high 10 homers and 35 RBI, leading the team in stolen bases (8-11) and runs scored (41) while ranking second in hits with 57.

Wayne State is 28-22 overall and finished fourth in the NSIC this season with a 23-15 league mark. The Wildcats meet fifth-seeded Minot State (28-20, 23-17 NSIC) Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the first round of the NSIC Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud, Minnesota.