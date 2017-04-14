Three Solo Homers Pace Creighton to Win Over Georgetown

Bethesda, Md. — Guided by three solo home runs, including two from sophomore Michael Emodi , the Creighton Baseball team secured the series win over Georgetown by taking the second game of the series 6-4 on Friday, April 14.

The victory moved Creighton to 13-16 on the season and 4-1 in BIG EAST play, while Georgetown fell to 20-14 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Senior Jeff Albrecht picked up the win (5-3) for Creighton, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks in 5.1 innings. Senior David Gerber collected his third save of the season with two scoreless frames. Gerber now has 23 career saves, one shy of the Bluejay record of 24 held by Steve Grasley (2001-04).

The Bluejays and Hoyas face off in the series finale on Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 am (CT).