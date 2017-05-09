Three Northeast softball players named to all-conference teams

AMES, IA – Three Northeast Community College softball players have been named to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) all-conference teams.

Teanne Edens, a freshman pitcher from Hopland, CA, and Savannah Robertson, a freshman first baseman from Columbus, were named to ICCAC’s Second Team while sophomore Kianna Garza, first baseman from Patterson, CA,

was named to the conference Honorable Mention team.

Iris Woodhead, Northeast coach, said the three players did a great job this season in an extremely competitive region.

“If you look at national statistics, our conference has multiple players in the top five for most categories. So this is a great accomplishment for our players.”

Woodhead said Edens was the Hawks’ go-to person on the mound.

“We had to pitchTeanne more than we wanted, but she was always ready to go for us. Fifth in the nation in strikeouts is a great accomplishment. She kept great hitting teams at bay and helped us puts runs on the board as well. Teanne was a fantastic

leader for us this year.”

Woodhead said Robertson did an excellent job in the lead off position. She was 12th in the nation in hits and sixth in the nation with doubles. This season, she was named ICCAC player of the week and National Junior College Athletic Association player

of the week.

“Savannah was a vacuum for us at first base, only committing three errors all season long. She was also fifth in nation with 349 put outs.”

Woodhead said Garza was solid for Northeast at the plate.

“She lead the team well for us, always ready to motivate her teammates. Kianna led the team in RBIs, whenever we needed a run. She was the one you wanted up at the plate!”

Northeast ended its 2017 season 25-33 overall; 14-17 in conference play.

Statistics of the honorees are below.

Teanne Edens – .305 BA, 54 H, 37 R, 10 2B, 13 HR, 45 RBI. Pitching: 18-16, 192 K (5th in nation), 3.74 ERA, 235.2 IP

Savannah Robertson – .421 BA, 88 H, 51 R, 24 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 51 RBI. .992 Fielding %, 349 P0, 3 E

Kianna Garza – BA .352, 17 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 68 H, 49 R. .942 fielding %