Three Homers Lead Omaha Over North Dakota State

OMAHA, Neb. – Propelled by home runs from freshman Vicky Kinney and seniors Lizzie Noble and Nicole Warren, the Omaha softball team toppled North Dakota State 4-1 Friday night at Westside Field at Westbrook.

With the win, the Mavericks improve to 14-28 (5-7 Summit League) on the season, while the Bison fall to 23-29 (10-6 Summit League).

Warren led the Mavericks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Kinney finished the evening 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBI. Noble went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while senior Lia Mancuso finished 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.

Tabby Heinz finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead North Dakota State.

Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker (9-14) hurled a complete-game four-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts. It was the 10th complete game of the season for the Elkhorn, Neb., native. The loss went to NDSU’s Jacquelyn Sertic (15-21), who gave up four runs on five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over six innings.

The Mavericks struck for two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mancuso led off with a triple to right field, and Kinney followed by crushing a 1-2 pitch over the centerfield wall to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Noble laced a solo homer over the center field fence to push UNO’s lead to 3-0.

NDSU got a run back in the top of the sixth to make it 3-1.

Warren then hit a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning to make the final score 4-1.

Omaha and North Dakota State are scheduled to close out the regular-season with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Omaha will honor four seniors – Abbie Clanton, Lia Mancuso, Lizzie Noble and Nicole Warren – following game two.