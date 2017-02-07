Texas Hangs On to Defeat Iowa State

AUSTIN, Texas – Iowa State’s comeback effort fell short Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center, as Iowa State fell to Texas 67-65. The loss drops ISU to 14-9 overall on the year, 6-5 in Big 12 play. Texas improves to 10-14 on the year, 4-7 in Big 12 competition.

The Cyclones were down by as many as 17 points in the first half, but were able to cut it down to a six-point Texas lead at the half. The visitors meticulously chipped away at UT’s advantage, finally getting the first tie of the game with 47.5 seconds left. However, ISU was unable to convert a final look in the closing seconds, allowing Texas to defend its home court.

How it Happened

The first half played like a near-replay of the first 20 minutes of Iowa State’s trip to Oklahoma back on Jan. 21. On that day, ISU found itself in a 28-9 hole before heading to the locker room ahead at 30-29.

Tuesday night saw Iowa State find itself in a 17-point hole at 30-13, but the Cyclones bounced back again by closing the half on a 16-5 run to make it 35-29 Longhorns at the break. The deficit was brought down to three points, but UT’s Andrew Jones hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the home team’s lead back up to six.

Iowa State and Texas both had their moments to begin the second half. UT ran its lead back to 12 at 41-29, two minutes later ISU had the advantage cut to six and a minute later the Horns were back up 10. From there, the Cyclones slowly chipped away at the Texas lead, improving their shooting from deep to help the process. A Monté Morris jumper got the UT lead down to one possession at 53-50, and Darrell Bowie got back-to-back lay-ins to make it 55-54 UT.

The Cyclone comeback effort caught a couple of breaks down the stretch as Texas struggled to score, going on a run of just two makes in 10 shot attempts. The final three minutes saw the team start to trade made buckets, but ISU struggled to find the shot needed to either tie the contest or pull ahead. The Cyclones finally tied the game for the first time since 0-0 when Deonte Burton hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 47.5 seconds to play.

Texas got on the board in its possession, as Shaq Cleare came up with a loose ball to get a lay-in to make it 65-63 with 29.3 seconds to play. Burton responded immediately, as he drove hard for a lay-in with 15.7 seconds to play and tie it again at 65-65. A scramble for the ball at the Texas end of the court resulted in UT’s Jarrett Allen getting the ball and drawing a foul with 7.2 seconds to go to get a 1-and-1 trip to the line. The freshman calmly drained both to put Texas ahead 67-65.

The Horns had fouls to give and used them to slow down the Cyclones from setting a play up. Finally, with 2.2 seconds to go, Matt Thomas got the final look of the game from deep, but his shot hit off the front iron to give Texas the victory.

Players of Note

Matt Thomas was hampered in the Cyclones’ historic win at No. 3 Texas, with nagging injuries keeping him from scoring. He was back, and was not missing a beat on Tuesday night, as his shooting from deep helped key ISU’s comeback effort. Thomas led Iowa State with 17 points, including 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Deonte Burton made big shots both in the first-half comeback and the crunch moments of the second half. The senior put together a unique line of 13 points, eight rebounds, his second-straight game with six steals and two blocked shots.

Monté Morris struggled shooting, going 3-of-11 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3-point range, but he ran the offense as smoothly as usual, recording seven assists and, for the 46th time in his career, zero turnovers.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Monté Morris became the 16th player in Iowa State history to reach 1,500 career points.

*Morris recorded 10 points, the 19th time this season he scored in double figures and 84th of his career.

* Nazareth Mitrou-Long racked up 12 points, his 20th game of the season in double figures and 52nd of his career.

* Matt Thomas became the 34th player in Iowa State men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. Thomas joins teammates Nazareth Mitrou-Long and Monté Morris to be the first trio of teammates to concurrently have over 1,000 career points since Fred Hoiberg , Loren Meyer and Julius Michalik in 1995.

*Thomas led Iowa State with 17 points, his 15th game of the season in double figures and 52nd of his career.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to host Oklahoma. Tip between the Cyclones and Sooners will be at 5 p.m.