Tests on Maurice Watson Jr.’s Knee Confirm Torn ACL

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton University senior guard Maurice Watson Jr. tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Monday’s 72-67 win at No. 22 Xavier, head coach Greg McDermott confirmed Tuesday.

Watson, the nation’s 2016-17 leader with 162 overall assists and 8.5 assists per game, also leads the nation’s active players with 801 career assists. He is ranked ninth in Creighton history with 391 assists. The Philadelphia, Pa., native spent the first two years of his college career at Boston University.

“We are sorry to learn of the severity of Maurice’s injury, but are thankful for his contributions since joining the Bluejay program three years ago. Our team will regroup, and we have a lot of young men who are capable of stepping up to fill the void in Maurice’s absence. Maurice’s leadership role on our team will continue to be huge part of our success.”

“I’m going to fight to get back,” said Watson. “And my teammates need to keep fighting through the year. The fact that these guys battled through yesterday’s game gives me confidence and security that they’ll be able to go on and do great things. I intend to finish my college career and have a great impact, even if it’s not on the court.”

Creighton is off to its best start in program history, 18-1 overall, and alone in second place with a 5-1 BIG EAST record.

Creighton returns to the court on Saturday at 1:30 pm when it hosts Marquette.