Tekamah-Herman Girls fall at Fort Calhoun

Fort Calhoun- The Tekamah-Herman Girls fell 53-39 at Fort Calhoun in High School Basketball Action Thursday night on 107.9 the Bull.

The Tigers kept things close early as the Pioneers led just 11-10 after one. Fort Calhoun won the second quarter 14-11 to take a 25-21 lead into the locker room.

The Pioneers outscored Tekamah-Herman 14-11 in the third quarter to go up 39-32 at the end of three.

Fort Calhoun doubled up the Tigers 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Tekamah-Herman’s Jess Fleischman led all scorers with 26 points.

Rylee Marshall paced the Pioneers with 14 points while Taya Skelton notched 11. Lauren Nelson added 9 while Tessa Dethlefs recorded 7.

Tekamah-Herman (1-9) hosts BRLD Friday night while Fort Calhoun (7-2) travels to Ashland Greenwood on Saturday.