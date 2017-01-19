Tekamah-Herman and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder split doubleheader

(Click link above to listen to interviews with Tekamah-Herman Head Coaches Zach Rosenboom and Scott Guzinski, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Head Coaches Sean Forbes and Nick Hegge)

Scribner-The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Tekamah-Herman Boys and Girls Basketball teams split their doubleheader in Scribner Thursday night.

The Tigers took the Girls Game 56-29 while the Raiders won the Boys Game 61-18.

In the Girls Game, Tekamah-Herman led 12-9 after one. The Tigers outscored LV/SS 13-5 in the third quarter to lead 25-14 at halftime.

Tekamah-Herman won the third quarter 16-11 to go up 41-25 at the end of three.

The Tigers outlasted the Raiders 15-4 in the fourth quarter.

Jess Fleischman paced Tekamah-Herman (3-11) with 19 points and 10 rebounds, good enough for a double-double. Marin Jetensky added 18 points.

LV/SS (4-10) was led by Kaylee Boyle, who had 13 points.

In the Boys Game, the Raiders led just 18-12 at the end of one. LV/SS went on an 11-0 run to start the second quarter though and outscored the Tigers 22-3 in the frame to take a 40-15 lead into the locker room.

The Raiders outscored the Tigers 19-2 in the third quarter to go up 59-17 at the end of three.

LV/SS doubled up Tekamah-Herman 2-1 in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ Ben Moxness led all scorers with 23 points while Jacob Polk and Alex Hagerbaumer totaled 9 apiece. Nathan Taylor added 8 for LV/SS, (10-4) who has now won 6 in a row.

The Tigers (0-11) were led by Luke Wakehouse, who notched 8 points. Clay Beaumount added 7.

The Tekamah-Herman Boys are off until next Thursday when they host Clarkson/Leigh. The Tiger Girls battle Howells-Dodge on the road Friday night. Both Logan View/Scribner-Snyder teams host West Point-Beemer on Saturday.