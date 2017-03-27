TeeTee Starks To Transfer From Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Redshirt freshman guard TeeTee Starks is transferring from the Iowa State women’s basketball program, head coach Bill Fennelly announced Sunday.

“All of us associated with Iowa State women’s basketball want to thank TeeTee for her efforts,” Fennelly said. “She impacted success on and off the court and we wish her the best in the future.”

Starks, a Brooklyn Park, Minn. native, appeared in all 31 games for the Cyclones this season and started in 14 contests. Starks averaged 2.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season. In 2015-16, she appeared in nine games for the Cyclones before being sidelined due to injury and receiving a medical redshirt.

“I have created endless memories here at Iowa State and lifelong friends in my teammates,” Starks said. “I want to thank the fans for all their support this season and my coaches and the University for giving me the opportunity to play at Iowa State.”