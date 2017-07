The Omaha Storm Chasers lost for the 5th time in the last 6 games Friday night, falling 7-5 at Iowa.

The Cubs scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning. The Storm Chasers pushed across 4 runs in the 7th inning to make up the final score after trailing 7-1.

The series continues on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. in Des Moines.