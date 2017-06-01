Storm Chasers victorious on road

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239770 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | June 1, 2017
The Omaha Storm Chasers won 2-1 at Memphis Thursday night.

The Storm Chasers have now won 6 out of their last 7.

Omaha will take on the Redbirds again Friday night at 7:05.

