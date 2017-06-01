Storm Chasers victorious on road

The Omaha Storm Chasers won 2-1 at Memphis Thursday night.
The Storm Chasers have now won 6 out of their last 7.
Omaha will take on the Redbirds again Friday night at 7:05.
There are two road projects currently affecting travelers in and around Blair. One project involves road repairs on Highway 75 from the south part of town to Deerfield Subd...
(WASHINGTON) -- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the removal of the fake U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) flyers that were posted around the city Thu...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is poised to roll back another of his predecessor's signature accomplishments -- the re-normalization of U.S. relations with Cuba, accor...
KEARNEY, NE – The Nebraska Beef Council (NBC) Board of Directors met last week and discussed the recent progress regarding the reopening of China to U.S. beef. An overarchin...
The Omaha Storm Chasers won 2-1 at Memphis Thursday night. The Storm Chasers have now won 6 out of their last 7. Omaha will take on the Redbirds again Friday night at 7:...
(NEW YORK) – The New York Jets have traded defensive back Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Demario Davis.Pryor, a former first-round pick for the Jets...
(WASHINGTON) -- Looking to stem the tide of bombshell news reports linking Russian operatives with associates of President Donald Trump, U.S. intelligence agencies have taken ...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Brad Pitt recently spent time with two of Chris Cornell's children at Universal Studios Hollywood. According to Entertainment Tonight, the acto...
(WASHINGTON) -- High profile business leaders are reacting to President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, including executives from...
(NEW YORK) -- Understanding why some children develop autism and others -- sometimes even their twins -- do not has stymied researchers for decades, but a new study says that ...
Wednesday Scores INTERLEAGUE= Final Toronto 5 Cincinnati 4 Final L.A. Angels 2 Atlanta 1 Final Seattle 5 Colorado 0 AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final Houston 17 Minnesota 6...
PROGRAM ALERT
The Omaha Storm Chasers won 2-1 at Memphis Thursday night.
The Storm Chasers have now won 6 out of their last 7.
Omaha will take on the Redbirds again Friday night at 7:05.
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC