Storm Chasers top Nashville in series finale | KTIC Radio

BY Jeff Axtell | June 9, 2017
The Omaha Storm Chasers earned a series split with Nashville, winning 4-2 Thursday night.

Omaha begins a three-game home series with New Orleans Friday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Werner Park.

