Storm Chasers top Nashville in series finale

The Omaha Storm Chasers earned a series split with Nashville, winning 4-2 Thursday night.
Omaha begins a three-game home series with New Orleans Friday night.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Werner Park.
WAYNE, Neb. (AP) _ A 73-year old bicyclist has been hit by a vehicle during a state-wide bike ride in northeastern Nebraska. According to reports, the crash happened Friday...
(WENDELL, N.C.) -- Starting in November 2015, Megan Faircloth bounced around from relatives' homes, hotels, a shelter and even her family's car with her two sisters and mother...
(LONDON) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she will lead a minority government backed by a small Northern Irish party after Thursday's stunning election defeat that cost...
Kansas State University researchers have identified a gene that will provide resistance to the wheat streak mosaic virus, a disease that is currently causing economic losses i...
The Omaha Storm Chasers earned a series split with Nashville, winning 4-2 Thursday night. Omaha begins a three-game home series with New Orleans Friday night. First pitc...
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Chris Holtmann is the next men's basketball coach at Ohio State University. The former Butler University coach has agreed to an eight-year contract with th...
(WASHINGTON) -- The leaders of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence announced on Friday that they’ve made two requests for evidence -- one to former FBI ...
(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) -- Prosecutors on Friday rested their case in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, five days after testimony began in Norristown, PA. Though the comedian did...
(NEW YORK) -- Tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite lower Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another record close.The Dow Jones gained 89.44 (+0.42 percent)...
(GLENDALE, Ariz.) -- Luke Air Force Base in Arizona halted flights of its F-35 fighter jets on Friday after an increase in the number of pilots experiencing "hypoxia-like symp...
Thursday Scores INTERLEAGUE= Baltimore at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 4 Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 1 Final Tam...
The Omaha Storm Chasers earned a series split with Nashville, winning 4-2 Thursday night.
Omaha begins a three-game home series with New Orleans Friday night.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Werner Park.
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC