The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 12-9 in 10 innings at home to Memphis Thursday night.

Omaha trailed 9-3 heading into the bottom of the 8th, but scored 4 runs in the 8th and 2 in the 9th to tie the game before losing.

The Storm Chasers try and avoid the series sweep on Friday when the two teams meet at 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.