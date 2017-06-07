Storm Chasers no hit by Sounds

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mark Becker) As summer approaches, temperatures will be rising and weather conditions will begin to heat u...
(TEWKSBURY, Mass.) -- During a public hearing on Tuesday, Massachusetts lawmakers debated a bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots in public schools.The bill, ...
(PYONGYANG, North Korea) -- Short-sighted, silly, selfish and dangerous.That's how President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is being described -- b...
The Tractor Relay Across Nebraska (TRAN) is making it's way across the southern part of the state again this week. This relatively new annual event travels the state to celebr...
The Nashville Sounds no hit the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 4-0 win at Werner Park Wednesday night. The Storm Chasers have now lost two in a row and will try and earn a series...
(NORMAN, Okla.) -- The longest-tenured coach in college football is retiring after 18 seasons.Bob Stoops, who led the Oklahoma Sooners, announced Wednesday that he has been "i...
(WASHINGTON) -- Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning, where he will describe in detail his encounters with Pr...
(NEW YORK) -- Kate Mara is set to appear on the big screen in Megan Leavey, which tells the real-life story of former U.S. Marine Megan Leavey and the bond...
(NEW YORK) -- Eric Trump is not the first member of the first family to have his eponymous charitable foundation scrutinized.The operations of President Donald Trump's own fou...
(PALO ALTO, Calif.) -- A California man diagnosed with stage IV cancer has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove hundreds of miles to kill three doctors ...
Tuesday Scores INTERLEAGUE= Final Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 5, 10 Innings Final Texas 10 N-Y Mets 8 Final Colorado 11 Cleveland 3 ___= AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final...
