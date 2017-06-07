class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240955 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers no hit by Sounds

BY Jeff Axtell | June 7, 2017
The Nashville Sounds no hit the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 4-0 win at Werner Park Wednesday night.
The Storm Chasers have now lost two in a row and will try and earn a series split on Thursday.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.
