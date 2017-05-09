class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234735 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers lose series finale at Salt Lake | KTIC Radio

Storm Chasers lose series finale at Salt Lake

BY Jeff Axtell | May 9, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Storm Chasers lose series finale at Salt Lake
The Omaha Storm Chasers were routed 9-1 at Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Omaha had just 5 hits in the game and committed 2 errors.
The Storm Chasers look to get back on track on Thursday when they take on Las Vegas on the road at 9:05 p.m.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: