Storm Chasers knock off Nashville | KTIC Radio

Storm Chasers knock off Nashville

BY Jeff Axtell | June 5, 2017
Storm Chasers knock off Nashville

The Omaha Storm Chasers downed Nashville 4-2 at home Monday night.

Omaha snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.

The Storm Chasers take on the Sounds again on Tuesday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. at Werner Park.

