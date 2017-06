Despite collecting 13 hits, the Omaha Storm Chasers lost 14-3 at Colorado Springs Monday night.

The Storm Chasers trailed just 4-3 heading into the bottom of the 5th inning, but the Sky Sox blew the game open in the inning, scoring 5 runs.

Omaha looks to bounce back Tuesday night when they take on Colorado Springs in a doubleheader. Game one is set to start at 5:00 p.m.