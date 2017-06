The Omaha Storm Chasers were doubled up 8-4 at home by the Memphis Redbirds Friday night.

The Storm Chasers trailed 4-2 after 6 only to see the Redbirds put up a 3 spot in the 7th.

Omaha tries to earn at least a series split with a win on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.