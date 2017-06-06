class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240603 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers fall to Nashville | KTIC Radio

Storm Chasers fall to Nashville

BY Jeff Axtell | June 6, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Storm Chasers fall to Nashville

The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 7-3 at home to Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm Chasers gave up 3 runs in the 2nd  and 3 more in the 5th.

Game three of the series is set for 7:05 Wednesday night at Werner Park.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: