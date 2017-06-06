Storm Chasers fall to Nashville

The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 7-3 at home to Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
The Storm Chasers gave up 3 runs in the 2nd and 3 more in the 5th.
Game three of the series is set for 7:05 Wednesday night at Werner Park.
(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Jenni Kolhede) This year's JayFest theme is Havana Night. It'll be going on Friday night at the Nie...
(WASHINGTON) -- Reality Leigh Winner, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, has been charged by the Department of Justice for leaking classified information on a 2016 Ru...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump has set his sights on Qatar -- a key ally in the fight against ISIS and the location of a massive U.S. military presence -- in a series ...
A successful Stockmanship and Stewardship program from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association will kick off a new regional series of sessions for cattlemen and women with...
(NEW YORK) -- Soccer legends including Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach are throwing their support behind an 8-year-old girl who says her team was disqualified from a soccer tourname...
(WASHINGTON) -- When asked Tuesday about his message to former FBI director James Comey, who will testify Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Don...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are headed to Music City to serve as presenters for the 2017 CMT Music Awards. Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith, Big...
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stocks spent another day in the red as investors anxiously await testimony from ousted FBI Director James Comey and the U.K. election.The Dow Jones Industri...
(KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla.) -- A Florida woman can breathe a sigh of relief after giving birth to a whopping 13.5-pound baby girl.“It looked they pulled a toddler out of my...
Monday Scores AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final Houston 7 Kansas City 3 Final Oakland 5 Toronto 3 NATIONAL LEAGUE= Final Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2 Final Philadelphia 11 At...
