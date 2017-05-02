Storm Chasers fall at home

The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 2-1 at home to Memphis Tuesday night.
The Storm Chasers tried to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the 9th, but could only muster the one run.
Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. at Werner Park.
