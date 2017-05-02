class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233224 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers fall at home

Storm Chasers fall at home

BY Jeff Axtell | May 2, 2017
Storm Chasers fall at home

The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 2-1 at home to Memphis Tuesday night.

The Storm Chasers tried to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the 9th, but could only muster the one run.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. at Werner Park.

