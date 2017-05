The Omaha Storm Chasers won 8-3 at Nashville Friday night to earn a series split.

The Storm Chasers scored 16 runs in the final two games of the series, and only gave up 7 runs, compared to giving up 14 runs and scoring none in the first two games of the series.

Omaha returns home on Saturday for the start of a four-game series with Round Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.