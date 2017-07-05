class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246154 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers down New Orleans in pitchers’ dual | KTIC Radio

Storm Chasers down New Orleans in pitchers’ dual

BY Jeff Axtell | July 5, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Storm Chasers down New Orleans in pitchers’ dual

The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped their three-game losing streak Wednesday night, downing New Orleans 2-1 on the road.

The Storm Chasers will try and win the series on Thursday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in New Orleans.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: