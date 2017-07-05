Storm Chasers down New Orleans in pitchers’ dual

The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped their three-game losing streak Wednesday night, downing New Orleans 2-1 on the road.
The Storm Chasers will try and win the series on Thursday.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in New Orleans.
