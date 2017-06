The Omaha Storm Chasers were doubled up 8-4 and swept in a five-game series by the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in Colorado Thursday night.

The Storm Chasers held a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 8th only to see the Sky Sox push across 7 runs in the inning.

The two teams turn around and play again on Friday in Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.