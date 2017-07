The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 5-4 at home to Colorado Springs Monday night.

The Storm Chasers held a 4-1 lead heading into the 8th inning only to see the Sky Sox score 3 in the 8th and 1 in the 9th to pull out the win.

The Storm Chasers, who lost three of four in the series, have a quick turnaround as they take on New Orleans on the road at 6:00 p.m. on the 4th of July.