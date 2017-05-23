Storm Chasers blanked at Nashville

The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 10-0 at Nashville Tuesday night.
Omaha gave up 4 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 more in the 3rd, and allowed 14 hits while recording just 3 themselves.
Game two of the series is set for 6:35 Wednesday night in Nashville.
