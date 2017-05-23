class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238050 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers blanked at Nashville

BY Jeff Axtell | May 23, 2017
The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 10-0 at Nashville Tuesday night.

Omaha gave up 4 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 more in the 3rd, and allowed 14 hits while recording just 3 themselves.

Game two of the series is set for 6:35 Wednesday night in Nashville.

