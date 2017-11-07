Stanley Earns Player of the Week Accolades

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley has been named by the Rose Bowl Game as the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State Saturday in Kinnick Stadium. He is also one of eight quarterbacks nationally named as a Manning Award Star of the Week.

Earlier this season, Stanley shared the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for his play at Iowa State. He was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week and selected as a Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8” for his play at Iowa State.

Stanley (6-foot-5, 235-pounds), a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin (Menomonie), tied a Kinnick Stadium record with five touchdown passes as the offense scored the most points ever in the 65 game series with the Buckeyes. Stanley shares the stadium record with former Iowa quarterbacks Chuck Long (Northern Illinois, 1985) and Fred Riddle (Indiana, 1963).Stanley completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 226 yards, with touchdown passes of 10, 25, 3, 2, and 2 yards. He directed the Iowa offense that had no turnovers and 487 yards total offense. Ohio State entered the game allowing 18.2 points and 302.5 yards total offense in its previous eight games. Iowa’s offense gained 243 rushing yards and 244 passing yards in the contest.

Stanley, who also had five scoring passes in a 44-41 overtime win at Iowa State, is the only Iowa quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a single game more than once in a season (Chuck Long had six scoring strikes in a single game in two different seasons). Stanley (22) is the first Hawkeye quarterback with 20 or more touchdown passes in a season since 2011 (James Vandenberg, 25).

Stanley has started all nine games for the Hawkeyes, completing 151-of-259 pass attempts for 1,929 yards, with 22 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Stanley has thrown 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions against AP top 25 opponents (Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa State). He averaged 236.8 yards per game against those four opponents. His 22 scoring strikes rank second in the Big Ten and are tied for 11th in the nation. Long holds Iowa’s single season touchdown record (27 in 1985).

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) travel to sixth-ranked Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).