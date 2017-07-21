Sorathia to lead Morningside men’s tennis program

Morningside athletic director Tim Jager announced that Nabil Sorathia will become the head coach of the Mustangs’ men’s tennis team.

Sorathia, a 2008 Morningside graduate, has been the Mustangs’ assistant coach for the past four seasons.

Sorathia will also remain on the staff at Sioux City’s Four Seasons Health Club, where he has been a certified tennis instructor since 2005 and the director of tennis since 2012.

Sorathia will take over the Mustangs’ men’s tennis program from former head coach Larry Mason, who will continue as Morningside’s head women’s tennis coach and will be an assistant coach for the men.

The Mustangs’ men’s tennis team posted a 14-9 record this past season to set a school record for victories and advanced to the championship match of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Post-Season Tournament.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue the sustained progress of the men’s tennis program,” Sorathia said. “As an alum and former Morningside tennis player, I truly appreciate the recent success of the program and am honored to have the chance to lead the program going forward.”

Mason, a 1973 Morningside graduate and a member of Morningside’s M-Club Hall of Fame, said he is pleased to hand the men’s program over to Sorathia.

“I started working with him when he was 10 years old and I am very proud of what he has accomplished as a player and as a coach,” Mason said. “As an assistant, he has done much of the on-court work with our men for the last few years and I’m confident he will continue to build the academic and athletic excellence we strive for at Morningside.”

Sorathia was previously a Morningside assistant coach in 2009. He served a three-year stint as the head women’s tennis coach at Briar Cliff University before he returned to Morningside as an assistant coach for the 2012-13 season.

Sorathia was one of the top players in the history of Morningside’s men’s tennis program during his competitive career, earning second-team All-GPAC honors as a freshman and first-team All-GPAC laurels in each of his final three seasons. He finished his career with a 27-15 record in singles and had a 27-16 record in doubles. His 54 combined victories in singles and doubles was the second highest total in Morningside history at the time of his graduation behind Mason, who had 59 combined triumphs at Morningside from 1970-73.

He played his high school tennis at Sioux City North High School, where he was a four-year starter at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Sorathia had a 62-19 career singles record at North and twice placed in the top eight at the Class 2A state tournament.

Sorathia is a certified tennis instructor by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR). He has instructed and coached numerous regionally ranked juniors and high school state champions.