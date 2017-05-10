Six Chargers Named All-Conference, Stover Earns Gold Glove

The Briar Cliff baseball team had six players named to the 2017 GPAC Baseball All-Conference Team with Andrew Stover, Nicholas Cole, Jacob Hom, Ryan Welsh, Logan Adam and Zayne Mowen all earning honorable mention honors. Stover was also selected to the 11th annual GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Baseball Gold Glove Team.

Stover, a junior pitcher from Fort Dodge, Iowa, started 13 games on the mound for the Cliff with a 6-4 record and one complete game. He piled up a team-high 60 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched while only walking 30 batters and allowing 88 hits and 48 runs (44 earned). Stover held an ERA of 5.21 and held opponents to a batting average of .282.

Cole, a freshman pitcher from Topeka, Kansas, appeared in 24 games for BC as a relief pitcher, recording all eight of the team’s saves. Cole logged 40.1 innings pitched with 25 K’s and only 12 walks. He had an opponent batting average of .278 and an ERA of 5.13. Cole allowed 45 hits and 26 runs (23 earned).

Hom, a junior utility player from Brentwood, California, had a team leading batting average of .329 in 167 at bats while playing in 52 games with 51 starts. He also paced the Chargers in hits with 55, RBI with 29 and walks with 23. Hom belted six doubles, four triples and one homerun for 72 total bases. He was third on the team in runs scored with 29 and he slugged .431 with another team-high in on base percentage at .424.

Welsh, a senior second baseman from Concord, California, started 49 of the 50 games he played in while being third on the team in batting average at .320. Welsh was second in hits with 54 but paced the Cliff in doubles with nine and triples with six. He also tied for the team lead in homeruns with three. In his team-high 169 at bats, Welsh slugged a team-best .497 and had an on base percentage of .397. Welsh also led the team in runs scored with 29 and was second in RBI with 23. His 20 stolen bases led all Chargers and he also had a team leading 84 total bases.

Adam, a junior shortstop from Phoenix, Arizona, played in all 52 games for BC, making 50 starts. He had 38 hits in 151 at bats for a batting average of .252. Adam notched three doubles, a triple and a homer to go with his 17 RBI and 15 runs scored. He slugged .305 and held an identical on base percentage of .305 while drawing eight walks and stealing two bases.

Mowen, a sophomore pitcher from Phoenix, Arizona, appeared in 15 games on the mound for the Cliff, making five starts. Mowen held a team-best ERA of 3.86 to go with a 4-3 record on the season. He pitched 39.2 innings on his way to an opponent batting average of .253, the lowest of any Charger pitcher. Mowen had 27 strikeouts to go with 23 walks, while allowing 37 hits and 21 runs (17 earned).